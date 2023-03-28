Iwuanyanwu: Osun monarch urges Yoruba to tread carefully, hails Ohanaeze

The Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Akan- bi, has called on the Yoruba to tread carefully on the statement attributed to the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders Chairman, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

The elder states- man was said to have referred to Yoruba as “political rascals” at an event in Anambra State. Oluwo in a statement yesterday told Nigerians to tread gently, saying no grievances should be allowed to tear the nation apart.

Oba Akanbi had earlier urged President- elect, Bola Tinubu to prioritize healing the wounds of the Igbo by the civil war. Oluwo commended the apex Igbo socio- cultural organisation Ohanaeze Ndigbo for its intervention.

According to him, Ohanaeze’s clarification reduced the tension created by the said statement by Iwuanyanwu. The monarch said: “I’ve critically observed the video of Iwuanyanwu where he reportedly described Yoruba as political rascals and the attending clarification by Ohanaeze.

“After a proper assessment, I noticed that Chief Iwuanyanwu was talking about the huge investment of Igbo in Nigeria and vowed that Igbo will never leave Nigeria. He further said Yoruba and Igbo are one. “The foundation of his statement should be commended while condemning its weakness.

“I equally commend the clarification by Ohanaeze. Their statement is a lubricant to the unity of Nigeria. “As a responsible father to the nation who has participated in the war, I feel and under- stand the pains of the Igbo, and I want to as- sure them that I will be on the neck of the Pres- ident-elect to ensure that their wounds are healed.

At this fragile time when a new president is about to take over, Nigerians should comport themselves to ensure a peaceful transition. “I know the pains of civil war and the continuous incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu are wounds to the Igbos.

Providing lasting solutions to their challenges will be a credit to the nation. Yorubas are open, hospitable and friends to all Nigerians.”

