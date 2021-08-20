News

Iwuanyanwu seeks well-trained auto engineers in Nigeria, Africa

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has urged trainees in various engineering fields to always seek to improve on basic training and to upgrade their skills progressively. This is also as he stated that unskilled automobile engineers constitute a menace to society – for both vehicle owners and road users.

The civil engineer made the assertion while addressing auto maintenance trainees from Innoson Kiara Academy being trained by Iwuanyanwu Foundation. The trainees came to express their gratitude to him for the opportunity given them to acquire higher training empowering them to fend for themselves and their families.

Iwuanyanwu said that Nigeria and Africa needed well-trained engineers in automobile as ill-trained auto engineers make vehicle users run at a great financial loss which adversely affects the economy. He said: “With the training and knowledge you have acquired from Innoson Kiara Academy, you will not only excel in vehicular maintenance, but will be able to help in training others, build capacity with great multiplier effect, thereby contributing meaningfully to the economy.”

