Iwuanyanwu to FG: Embrace dialogue to resolve Nigeria’s security crisis

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has called on the Nigerian leadership and political class to intentionally cultivate the spirit of peace, love and unity in their subjects and constituents, if Nigeria must rewrite its present ugly narrative.

Chief Iwuanyanwu also called on the Federal Government to review its operational modalities in the fight against insecurity in the country; to leave nothing to chance and embrace the culture of dialogue and peace building. The Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders’ Council gave the advice while receiving the Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award for superlative leadership from the Northern Nigerian Youth Council.

Chief Iwuanyanwu recalled the sterling leadership quality of statesmen like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Alhaji Ahmadu Bello who ensured the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians as one united country. Chief Iwuanyanwu described Sir Ahmadu Bello as a great leader who brought the northern region together as one entity irrespective of religion and tribe.

He called on the present leaders to emulate such qualities pointing out that nothing in this world is greater than peace and unity. Chief Iwuanyanwu enjoined the Federal Government to review its operational method of fighting insecurity especially in the South-East and seek a way of using dialogue with the various groups agitating for secession in the country such as the Pro-Biafra Group, Oduduwa Republic led by Sunday Igboho, the Middle Belt group and others. He advocated bringing all the parties to a conference table pointing out that having tried the use of force through the barrels of the gun and it did not work, dialogue should be the best option.

