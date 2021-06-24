News Top Stories

Iwuanyanwu to FG: Embrace dialogue to resolve Nigeria’s security crisis

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has called on the Nigerian leadership and political class to intentionally cultivate the spirit of peace, love and unity in their subjects and constituents, if Nigeria must rewrite its present ugly narrative.

Chief Iwuanyanwu also called on the Federal Government to review its operational modalities in the fight against insecurity in the country; to leave nothing to chance and embrace the culture of dialogue and peace building. The Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders’ Council gave the advice while receiving the Sir Ahmadu Bello Platinum Leadership Award for superlative leadership from the Northern Nigerian Youth Council.

Chief Iwuanyanwu recalled the sterling leadership quality of statesmen like Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe and Sardauna of Sokoto, Sir Alhaji Ahmadu Bello who ensured the peaceful co-existence of Nigerians as one united country. Chief Iwuanyanwu described Sir Ahmadu Bello as a great leader who brought the northern region together as one entity irrespective of religion and tribe.

He called on the present leaders to emulate such qualities pointing out that nothing in this world is greater than peace and unity. Chief Iwuanyanwu enjoined the Federal Government to review its operational method of fighting insecurity especially in the South-East and seek a way of using dialogue with the various groups agitating for secession in the country such as the Pro-Biafra Group, Oduduwa Republic led by Sunday Igboho, the Middle Belt group and others. He advocated bringing all the parties to a conference table pointing out that having tried the use of force through the barrels of the gun and it did not work, dialogue should be the best option.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NECO: No extension to Sept 10 registration deadline

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The National Examination Council (NECO), has said there would not be an extension to the September 10 deadline fixed for the registration of schools and examination candidates for the 2020 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).   A statement signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive of NECO, Prof. Godswill Obioma, and made available to newsmen yesterday in […]
News

Navy’s operations, exercises curbing illegal activities on our waters – Fleet Commander

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flora Onwudiwe In the course of carrying out its statutory responsibility of protecting the nation’s maritime domain, the Nigerian Navy (NN), has curbed illegal bunkering with the operations and exercises being conducted by the  Western Naval Command (WNC), Lagos. The Fleet Commander Western, Headquarters Western Fleet, Rear Admiral, Danjuma Moses told journalists recently that […]
News

Decline in revenue pushes FAAC disbursement drop by N63bn to N616bn in May

Posted on Author Reporter

  The three tiers of government shared a total of N616.886 billion received from the federation accounts allocation committee (FAAC) as revenue for the month of April. Henshaw Ogubike, Director of Information, Press and Public Relations, at the office of accountant general of the federation (OAGF), disclosed this in a statement on Friday. Of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica