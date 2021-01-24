Iwuanyanwu to IPOB: Follow Ojukwu’s footsteps, stop endangering Ndigbo

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel I w u a n y a n w u , yesterday, urged members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to stop endangering the lives, investments and property of Igbos across Nigeria by their utterances, imploring them to emulate the late Biafran warlord, Gen. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu.

He made this call during the conferment of Grand Patron on him by the leadership of the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL) in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

He decried the damage done to the Igbos and their businesses over some actions of IPOB and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, in recent times. He lamented that most times, IPOB members had taken responsibilities for actions they knew nothing about, thereby endangering the lives of the Igbos.

He said: “Igbo youths must avoid circumstances that they do not understand. What IPOB did during the #ENDSARS protests was very heinous. Their leader went about taking responsibility for issues and destructions they knew nothing about. “He also incited his followers to attack people in Igboland. If you give orders for another person to be killed in your place, don’t be surprised that your people will be killed also.

There is no place in Nigeria that you can’t find an Igbo man. Iwuanyanwu advised the IPOB leader to follow the footsteps of late Biafra leader, Odumegwu Ojukwu, saying that Ojukwu did not declare secession on his own, before the beginning of Biafra War in 1967; he was called upon by all to do so.

Iwuanyanwu said: “Ojukwu did not ignore elders and he never declared Biafra on his own. It was the people from all walks of life – the academia, businessmen, civil and public servants that called upon him to declare the state of Biafra and become its leader.

“That was why Ojukwu was able to hold Nigeria for three years without rebellion. Most of us who fought the war were intelligent, but we had to join and fight the war. We’re very proud that we fought that war.

“You (Nnamdi Kanu) can’t come on your own and declare Biafra and ask me, Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, to follow you.

Even in a monarchical system, people’s opinions are sought. What do you have that you are declaring war here and there? “You are only endangering the lives of your brothers, the youth who you claim to lead. You have to come and seek advice from Igbo elders. They’re the people that will guide you.”

He assured the youths that the current leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would give young people opportunity to groom them. President General of COSEYL, Hon. Goodluck Ibem told Iwuanyanwu that the decision to confer on him the award was predicated on his meritorious achievements anchored on his exemplary leadership qualities

