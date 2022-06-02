News Top Stories

Iwuanyanwu urges FG to tilt budget towards industrialization

Posted on

Elder statesman, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has lamented the widening gaps in the unity and cohesion of the federating units of Nigeria even as he appealed to the governments at both federal and states to redirect their budgets and focus more on industrialisation and agricultural revolution in order tocurbrisingcriminalactivities in the country. According to him, at no time in history have Nigerians been more divided than they are at the present. He stated that the founding fathers of Nigeria built the country on tolerance and love.

Iwuanyanwu advised Nigerians to exhibit the spirit of brotherhoodandreligious tolerance with fear of God. He gave the advice while addressing the national leadership of the Inter-Faith Youth Council of Nigeria (IFYCN) on the occasion of the presentation of the 2022 Inter-Faith Youth Council of Nigeria Outstanding Peace Award to him.

The businessman said: “The founding fathers of the country built the foundation of Nigeria on love, peace, harmony and tolerance which led to the rapid development of the nation when the colonial masters left the country.” He enjoined youths to emulate the spirit of the founding fathers of Nigeria which centred on peaceful co-existence, religious tolerance and love pointing out that no nation or society develops in an atmosphere of suspicion and intolerance. Iwuanyanwu argued that lack of job opportunities was as a result of closure of industries and factories in the country. He stated that if the industries were operational, most of the youths would be gainfully employed and the crime rate would reduce.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

