Iwuanyanywu Rejected As Ohanaeze President-General

The Njiko Igbo Forum, an Igbo socio-political organization, has opposed the appointment of Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu as the President-General of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Following the passing of the previous President-General, George Obiozor, on January 9, 2023, wuanyanywu was nominated.

Reacting to the development in a press release issued on Friday by Okechukwu Obioha, President of the Forum, they suggested that Joe Nworgu is better as a candidate, adding that Nworgu had the necessary expertise as a former Deputy Secretary-General.

Meanwhile, Iwuanyanwu was introduced to Hope Uzodinma, the Governor of Imo State, by a delegation of the Imo Elders Council, led by its Chairman, HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Iwuanyanwu is the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

In a recent interview with Channels Politics Today, Iwuanyanywu said he was happy that the position has been approved by such important Ohanaeze stakeholders.

Rejecting Iwuanyanywu, the forum said, “Njiko Igbo Forum, rejects Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, as the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. As the president-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide is demised and Imo State is unarguably the state to still retain the president-general, we strongly recommend Joe Nworgu Ph.D. (Cambridge) who was one of the contestants for that position.

“We so do recommend Joe Nworgu Ph.D. (Cambridge) as suitably qualified to take up the mantle of the leadership, having served dutifully as secretary-general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and previously for several years been the deputy secretary-general.

“If Chief Dr. Iwuanyanwu wants to be called the president-general, he is on his own and will not be recognized by us and l am sure by other affiliate organizations of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.”