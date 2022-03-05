IYA RAINBOW: Getting N25,000 a movie, raising 5 kids as widow was tough

She is one of the most relevant veteran actors at the moment; Idowu Philips better known as Iya Rainbow worked her path to stardom despite the several obstacles on her way. Having featured in countless movies and soaps; Iya Rainbow is equally known by her signature headgear. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, she reveals how it all started, challenges, staying relevant among others. Excerpts…

Could you let us into the world of your early life?

My father was Prophet Jacob Adebanjo Ifemade. My late mother was also a captain of the Cherubim and Seraphim (C & S) Church. I hail from Ijebu Ode, Ogun State and I have been a member of the C&S since1969. I attended African Methodist School and Anglican Modern School for my primary and modern schools respectively. Later, I was admitted to a nursing school and upon graduation, I worked for 20 years as a nurse.

Considering your age, what is the secret behind your youthful look?

Well, I don’t eat much of heavy food, I exercise once in a while, I take lots of fruits and vegetables and I rest well. At 79 what are you most grateful for? That I’m still very agile. Going to locations, modeling and advertising as an ambassador are all part of exercising which has helped me to be smart. But like I always say, it is the grace of God; staying healthy at such an age is God’s gift. It’s by the grace of God that I am still relevant in the industry. When it’s God’s time and He has decided to help you, there’s nothing anyone else can do. While I was younger I never knew I could be this relevant. I realized my popularity when I was 50 years old, but I pray that the younger ones would never go through the kind of ordeal I experienced before making it to stardom.

How did acting start for you?

I started as a stage actress in my late husband’s Osumare Theatre Group. Even while I was working as a nurse, I still found time to go on location to shoot films. At 45 in 1986, I retired from nursing on the advice of the late Chief Hubert Ogunde. He (Ogunde) reasoned that since my husband died in 1984, there was the need for me to continue with the family legacy. So, I went into acting full time. It was not easy at first, because I was formerly a salary earner. In fact, the first set of movies I acted in were; Aje ni Iya Mi and Eru. My late husband’s group was called Osumare Theatre, meaning rainbow. One day, I went to act with some white men and in the course of acting, someone asked for the meaning of Osumare and I replied rainbow. Then he said I should henceforth be called Iya Rainbow and that was it. I have produced lots of movies like; Alamose Eniyan, Alepo Rebi, Anikolapo, Omodupe Oluwa, Orisa rebi, among others, but I have acted in over 500 movies.

Is there anything you would like to correct in the industry, particularly in the Yoruba movie sector?

It is the issue of piracy and marketers. Some marketers are not sincere often times, they pay you in bits and pieces, not minding how you sourced the money to produce the movie. But when I was still active as a producer, my marketer, Corporate Pictures, was faithful to me. In fact? He bought me a car. But since he stopped doing business with me, God has not abandoned me. He never cheated me. But I think since he realised that producers seldom feature me, he seems to have changed. So, now, when I visit him, he may welcome me or instruct his family to tell me that he is not available. Before now, he would make me most welcome in his house, but suddenly, he changed. I don’t even know why and I don’t want to bother myself about that. Though it pains, God knows best.

Since your entry into the movie industry, what are the challenges you have had to face?

There were a lot of challenges that I faced; not only me, other people in the industry also faced same. Let me tell you some of the challenges. The issue of transportation to location is a difficult one for me. I have had to transport myself going and coming back, at the end of the day, they will give you peanuts as your pay. Most times, they will tell you they will pay later and I will not get to see the money. For each of the movies back then, I was paid N25, 000. Imagine a widow with five children surviving on such a meager fee? It got to a point that I wanted to go back to nursing. A lot of people advised me against it. They thought my husband would be forgotten, that I must keep on s t r u g – gling.

What of the challenges you faced in aspects of life?

When I lost my husband, a long time ago, that was in 1984, I thought the world would come to an end. It was difficult for me to cope as a woman, especially the financial aspect. I had to continue from where my husband stopped and there was no money in theatre then. I had to meet one of my late husband’s friends, who said that I would have to sleep with him before I could get the money. I was shocked, because this was someone we all called father and a very close ally of my late hubby. Then my marriage was another challenge. I did not enjoy my marriage because my husband died a long time ago and since then, I decided not to re-marry. I have five children and they have all made me proud. God has been my pillar of support. My late mother was also a great helper; she took care of my children whenever I went on location. But I usually made it a point of duty to go to their schools whenever I was around to supervise their education. What I miss most about my mother is that I no longer have a bed partner. Ever since the death of my late husband, we always slept together and now she is gone. Then whenever I went to locations, she was always there for me. Above all, my mother loved me so much, she had six of us and I was her only female child.

Why did you suddenly quit the nursing job?

Like I said earlier, I stopped my professional job where I had work for 20 years all because I wanted to continue the family legacy which is acting done by my late husband. Prior to my quitting, the late Chief Hubert Ogunde had advised to me and I heeded.

Could you tell us about your achievements?

I must confess that theatre has paid off for me because I have now built a house of my own, bought a car; my children are graduates. One of my sons is a very popular writer.

