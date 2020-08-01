Iyabo Ojo acquires new mansion in Lagos

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has acquired a palatial house in Lagos. The movie star took to her Instagram page where she shared a photo of the sprawling mansion. “Finally God has done it & it’s marvelous in my sight,” she captioned the photo. The actress joins the list of celebrities with properties in the highbrow areas of Lagos. Ojo is a Nollywood actress, director, and producer. She has featured in over 150 films and has produced more than 14 of her own.

