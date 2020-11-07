Iyabo Ojo alleges threat to life after withdrawing support for PDP, APC

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo says she has been receiving threats since she made public her intention to withdraw her support for the two leading political parties- the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC). Ojo is among a long list of public figures in the entertainment industry, who have continuously faulted the Federal Government in particular and the political system at large.

In a post shared via her Instagram page on November 5, the movie star alleged that someone sent her a message on celebrities not taking on government and the need for her to refrain from doing such. She said: “So, this morning I wake up to a message from a friend in the Media, he said someone sent this to him. Now, if you are close to Iyabo Ojo, advise her to calm down.

“Smart celebrities who have brains don’t take on governments ooo. I was somewhere and her name was mentioned. Are we now threatened to silence?” she wrote. Ojo’s worries are coming on the heels of her tweet during the #End- Sars protest across the country.

The mother of two had taken to her Twitter page back in October where she announced that she will no longer be campaigning for the APC and PDP. “I Alice Iyabo Ojo, will never support, campaign or vote for any APC or PDP member ever again in my life even if you are my family or friend, we need a NewNigeriaFlagofNigeria, we need to stop recycling Universal recycling symbol #EndBad- Goverance,” she had tweeted.

Like this: Like Loading...