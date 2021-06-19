Arts & Entertainments

Iyabo Ojo calls out Omo Brish for throwing shades at her

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has called out her best friend, Tosin Abiola, also known as Omo Brish on Instagram. Trouble started on Thursday when Ojo slammed her friend on Instagram. According to the movie star, Omo Brish, has been throwing shades at her for awhile now on social media.

“Some people come into your life using you as a stepping stool to achieve their selfish interest. They jump on your bandwagon, study you and then capitalise on your weakness to eventually destroy you, unfortunately, I ain’t one to be destroyed & I don’t play victim,” she wrote. “Yes my mum had schizophrenia and I took damn good care of her & I love her to pieces, but Tosin for years just because you know about her condition you’ve constantly & stylishly called me all manners of names implying a deranged personality, which I have constantly brought to your attention and warned you against.”

She went on to accuse her of being friends with a certain Gbemi, her former PA who almost ruined her business. “As for me, I don’t throw shades, if you come for me I will come for you. For weeks now you have been throwing all kind of shades just because I disagree with your closeness to my former PA/Manager Gbemi. If you call yourself my so called best friend you will not be communicating with a staff I took like a daughter who almost ruined my business,” she wrote. In her response, Omo Brish said she wasn’t going to exchange words with anyone on social media because of her children. “Therefore, I owe a lot of people, especially my two adorable children the best of me anywhere I go. All these I think about before any action online or offline. What will Nathan and Neriah say if they become aware? If I misbehave, my children will question my parenting skills.” she wrote.

Our Reporters

