Iyabo Ojo debunks claim she's worth $500,000

Controversial Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has debunked a claim that she is worth up to $500,000. In a now-viral TikTok video, the movie star was listed among the top six richest Yoruba actresses in Nollywood. The list also included heavyweight actresses like Toyin Abraham, Sola Sobowale, Mercy Aigbe, and Funke Akindele. The report claimed the 44-yearold was ranked number six while her net worth was said to be between $300,000 to $500,000.

But in an Instagram post, The Real Housewives of Lagos star denied having such an amount in her possession. Iyabo Ojo also called on the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) — the agency responsible for collecting tax and other revenues accruing to the Federal Government — to ignore the rich list. According to her, the person who made the list was just joking.

“Mogbe ooooooo! Govt tax people abeg ignore ooooooo. Make una no send me tax bill o. Whoever did this was just joking ni oooo,” she wrote in a mixture of pidgin and English language. Iyabo Ojo was listed among the cast of the recently premiered reality TV show titled The Real Housewives Of Lagos. She was cast alongside prominent names such as Caroline Hutchings, Chioma Ikokwu, Toyin Lawani, Laura Ikeji Kanu, and Mariam Adeyemi Timmer.

 

