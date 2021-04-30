Iyabo Ojo slams colleague Yomi Fabiyi over Baba Ijesha’s rape allegation

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has called out her colleague Yomi Fabiyi over the sympathetic comments he made about Baba Ijesha. The movie star released a video via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, where she slammed the actor for defending Baba Ijesha. She accused the actor of escalating the situation after he posted his nowfamous video. Ojo slammed Fabiyi for not doing a proper investigation before releasing the video.

She said it was unfortunate that Fabiyi as well as Foluke Daramola, another of her colleague, would request more evidence to further substantiate the allegation. Ojo recounted the pains she battled when she had a similar experience when she was eight-year-old, noting that such is not something anyone should attempt to defend.

She said she has seen the said CCT footage of the alleged defilement by Baba Ijesha, adding that anyone who sees such would never defend him. In the heat of the moment, comedian Princess released a video where she revealed that it was her foster daughter that was molested by Baba Ijesha Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn’t be lonely.

“I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don’t wish anyone to go through what I’m going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won’t feel lonely,” she said. The comedian revealed that it was on his visit to her house that Baba Ijesha defiled the little girl. According to her, the actor warned the child not to tell anyone.

