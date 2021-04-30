Arts & Entertainments

Iyabo Ojo slams colleague Yomi Fabiyi over Baba Ijesha’s rape allegation

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH Comment(0)

Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo has called out her colleague Yomi Fabiyi over the sympathetic comments he made about Baba Ijesha. The movie star released a video via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, where she slammed the actor for defending Baba Ijesha. She accused the actor of escalating the situation after he posted his nowfamous video. Ojo slammed Fabiyi for not doing a proper investigation before releasing the video.

She said it was unfortunate that Fabiyi as well as Foluke Daramola, another of her colleague, would request more evidence to further substantiate the allegation. Ojo recounted the pains she battled when she had a similar experience when she was eight-year-old, noting that such is not something anyone should attempt to defend.

She said she has seen the said CCT footage of the alleged defilement by Baba Ijesha, adding that anyone who sees such would never defend him. In the heat of the moment, comedian Princess released a video where she revealed that it was her foster daughter that was molested by Baba Ijesha Princess said after the crash of her marriage, some parents allowed their children, six in number, to come and live with her so she wouldn’t be lonely.

“I have read and heard a lot over the last few days. I don’t wish anyone to go through what I’m going through. Some years ago I had challenges in my marriage and some parents in my area out of compassion allowed their children to stay with me so that I won’t feel lonely,” she said. The comedian revealed that it was on his visit to her house that Baba Ijesha defiled the little girl. According to her, the actor warned the child not to tell anyone.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Wale Adenuga, Daddy Freeze reac t to Ogun governor ‘s gift to Laycon

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

A Nigerian gospel singer, Wale Adenuga, has reacted to reports of the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, gifting BBNaija 2020 winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as Laycon, a house and N5 million. The singer feel is not the right moves and explained that it was disheartening for the state governor to make Laycon an ambassador […]
Arts & Entertainments

Tiwa Savage: It took me years to realise my breakup with TeeBillz

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Tiwa Savage recently had a video interview with the New York Times (NYT), where she talked about her new album ‘Celia,’ and the journey so far in the Nigerian music industry. An interesting part of that interview was when she got to talk about the track “Us (Interlude),” which highlighted her failed marriage to artist […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jada Pollock responds to Wisekid’s misrepresentation of Wizkid’s music

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Wizkid’s manager and baby mama Jada Pollock, has reacted to the reports of an artiste, ‘Wise Kid’, copying his music to boost his streaming numbers on different music streaming platforms. Pollock in a tweet shared via her Twitter page on Thursday said her team is working round the clock to get the illegal downloads off […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica