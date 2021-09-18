Iyabo Ojo, ST Nollywood Plus take Okirika business online

Okirika, otherwise known as used clothes, is trending in cyberspace courtesy of popular Nigerian actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo. With Okirika being a mainstream business in Nigeria, the actress in collaboration with entertainment platform, StarTimes, is capturing that aspect of socio-economic life in a new comedy series to debut soon on ST Nollywood Plus, a StarTimes channel dedicated to premium Nollywood content. The actress and internet sensation is currently trending #okirikaseries challenge on Instagram, with several hilarious skits mimicking okirika sellers, already produced by fans.

Exceptional talents who partake in the #Okirikaseries challenge will be auditioned on Sunday, September 19, for a role in the series, powered by the affordable p a y – T V p l a t f orm, StarTimes. To be part of the ongoing audition, f a n s a r e r e – quested to do a one-minute video selling Okirika, post and tag # okirikaseries, @startimesng and @ iyaboojofespris, @mukarayofficial on Instagram. Okirika is a comedy series featuring A-list actors including Toyin Abraham, Muka Ray, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Kosoko, Korede Bello, and Priscilla Ojo. To add spice to the comedy series, there are comedians like Real Warri Pikin, BrodaShaggi, and Debo Macaroni. Other class acts in this new comedy series are Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Toro Aramide, Small Doctor, Mariam Ray and Iyabo Ojo.

Okirika, the partnership between StarTimes and Iyabo Ojo, will be unveiled next week. Speaking on the partnership, Channel Manager, ST Nollywood, StarTimes Nigeria, Ali Auta, said: “StarTimes is demonstrating its commitment to satisfy the growing demands of viewers for local content. Recently, we partnered with Femi Adebayo, the producer of ‘Ile Alayo’, to adapt his blockbuster movie to a comedy series. We shall continue to invest and support homegrown entertainment. The demand for worldclass home-grown entertainment continues to rise.

Like this: Like Loading...