Iyabo Ojo, ST Nollywood-Plus take Okirika business online

Edwin Usoboh

 

 

Okirika, a slang for used clothes is trending in cyberspace courtesy of popular Nigerian actress and producer, Iyabo Ojo.

With Okirika being a mainstream business in Nigeria, the actress in collaboration with entertainment platform, StarTimes, is capturing that aspect of socio-economic life in a new comedy series to debut soon on ST Nollywood Plus, a StarTimes channel dedicated to premium Nollywood content.

The actress and internet sensation is currently trending #okirikaseries challenge on Instagram, with several hilarious skits mimicking okirika sellers, already produced by fans. Exceptional talents who partake in the #Okirikaseries challenge will be auditioned on Sunday, September 19, for a role in the series, powered by the affordable pay-TV platform, StarTimes.

To be part of the ongoing audition, fans are requested to do a one-minute video selling Okirika, post and tag # okirikaseries, @startimesng and @iyaboojofespris, @mukarayofficial on Instagram.

Okirika is a comedy series featuring A-list actors including Toyin Abraham, Muka Ray, Binta Ayo Mogaji, Jide Kosoko, Korede Bello, Priscilla Ojo. To add spice to the comedy series, there are comedians like Real Warri Pikin, BrodaShaggi and Debo Macaroni.

Other class acts to see in this new comedy series include Olaiya Igwe, Yinka Quadri, Toro Aramide, Small Doctor, Mariam Ray and Iyabo Ojo herself.

Okirika, the partnership between StarTimes and Iyabo Ojo, will be unveiled next week.

Speaking on the partnership, Channel Manager, ST Nollywood, StarTimes Nigeria, Ali Auta, said: “StarTimes is demonstrating its commitment to satisfy the growing demands of viewers for local content. Recently, we partnered with Femi Adebayo, the producer of ‘Ile Alayo’, to adapt his blockbuster movie to a comedy series. We shall continue to invest and support home-grown entertainment. The demand for world-class home-grown entertainment continues to rise.

“Collaborating with top Nollywood acts like Iyabo Ojo and her team is a big step to our expansion in this market. We have therefore used these partnerships to strengthen ST Nollywood Plus channel to meet the yearnings of Nollywood audience, irrespective of social class.”

