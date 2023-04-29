Iyabo Ojo: Why I’ve Been Off Social Media (Video)

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has finally revealed why she took a break from social media.

It’s unlike the actress who has always been active on social media and suddenly went off the media space for days.

But returning, the mother of two took to her Instagram page as she finally made a post on the 25th of April and captioned its post with a cryptic message.

She indicated that she could stand a trying period in her life by the grace of God.

A few days after, the Yoruba actress revealed that she has been working on several projects with her children, Festus and Priscilla reason for her social media break.

She announced that they would be opening their new clothing outlet on Sunday in Lekki, Lagos.

The actress expressed gratitude to God as she wrote “I have been off & on social media for a while bcos my children & my humble self has been busy putting the finishing touches to our new clothing outlet that will be opening on Sunday the 30th April 2023 @ Chevron, Lekki, Lagos.

“It can only be God. Thank you, Lord, for all you have done, all that you’re doing & all that you will still do”