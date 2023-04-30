Iyabo Ojo’s Lover Showers Her With Love As She Unveils New Project

Paulo Okoye, the lover of a popular Nollywood actress and famous Tiktoker, Iyabo Ojo, has showered her with praises after she took to her Instagram page to unveil her latest project.

New Telegraph reports that the movie star declared the launching of a clothing closet, which includes the presence of her son, Festus and daughter, Priscilla open on Sunday.

According to the talented actress, the success of the giant structure was due to God’s grace.

Taking to the photo and video-sharing app, she wrote, ”It has officially opened. It can only be God. It’s with great gratitude to God that my joy of inestimable values @festo_baba @its.priscy & my humble self announce the official grand opening of our new clothing outlet opening today.”

Many, including her lover, Paulo Okoye, showered her with praise and love for the success of her clothing outlet.

He expressed pride in his workaholic lover, wishing her to shine.

He wrote: “Super Proud My EzeNwanyi !!!! Workaholic!!!! Deco-designer 👩‍🎨 Toooobaddd !!!! ShineOn MamaM.