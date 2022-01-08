Iyalode aligns with Council on Balogun’s endorsement as next Olubadan

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The Iyalode of Ibadanland, High Chief Theresa Oladuntan Oyekanmi, Friday threw her weight behind her colleagues in the Olubadan-in-Council on the nomination of Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Dr. Sen. Lekan Balogun as the Olubadan-elect.

The alignment was contained in a letter condoling the Olubadan-in-Council in which members were also congratulated on their choice of successor personally signed by the female High Chief and one of the Ibadan kingmakers.

The Iyalode said: “May I seize this opportunity to congratulate my fellow members of the Olubadan-in-Council for the seamless nomination of the next Olubadan, Dr. Sen. Lekan Balogun in accordance with norms and traditions of Ibadanland. I wholeheartedly align with the resolution of my colleagues in the Olubadan-in-Council being the most rightful thing to do as it complied with Ibadan culture and tradition.”

She addes: “Dr. Sen. Lekan Balogun is the rightful successor to the throne of Olubadan and the proclamation made by my brothers at the Olubadan-in-Council was well placed and has my support and blessing. Ibadan women are for observance of culture and tradition of our land and the choice of Dr. Sen. Balogun is our choice and has our blessings. As the head of the women wing, I, on behalf of the women folk both at home and in diaspora assure the Olubadan- designate of our unwavering support and cooperation.”

Commiserating with the people of Ibadanland, she said: “On behalf of my family, Iyalode-in-Council and the good women of Ibadanland, I hereby convey my sincere condolences to the family of His Imperial Majesty, late Oba Saliu Adetunji, Aje Ogungunniso I, members of the Olubadan-in-Council, the government and people of Oyo State, on the passing into glory of Oba Adetunji which sad event occurred on Sunday, 2nd January, 2022.

“Oba Saliu Adetunji contributed immensely to the progress and development of Ibadanland. We thank the Almighty Allah for his fulfilled life, remarkable impacts and relentless services to the good people of Ibadanland. We shall greatly miss Kabiyesi and pray that all the legacies he left behind shall never perish. May Allah grant us all and the entire family the fortitude and strength to bear the irreparable loss. May Allah forgive him his sins and grant him eternal rest.”

