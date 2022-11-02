News

Iyalode Efunroye Tinubu estate’s BOT denies changing Attorney

The Board of Trustees (BOT) of the estate of Madam Efunroye Tinubu has refuted claims that they have changed their Attorney, Lagoon Park Global Resources.

Reacting to a statement published in one of the national dailies, the Secretary of the Board of Trustees, Mr. Temilola Daud Adesanya, described the publication as false, stressing that the Trustees have not met to take such decision.

According to Adesanya, the said public notice did not represent the position of the family, adding that one of the two members of the Trustees was indisposed as at the time the publication was issued, and could not have appended his signature on it.

He warned that any person or group of persons that deals with the purported new Attorney, Walaris Nig. Ltd, is doing so at his or her own peril, as the firm does not have the support of the Efunroye Tinubu family.

Specifically, Adesanya stated that the BoT Chairman, Alhaji Chief Shittu Adio Kassim Lumosa, and the Vice Chairman, Dr. Gabriel O. Fasetire, denied signing the said publication, as there was no time such a decision was taken.

 

