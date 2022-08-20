Iyamah-Idhalama: Why I feel comfortable acting in films and not stage

Somekele Iyamah Idhalama gained recognition via the web-based TV series Gidi-up as a supporting actress. A Biochemistry graduate, Somekele had more prominence after featuring in three blockbuster movies: The Wedding Party, 93 Days and The Arbitration. The Arbitration premiered in the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), and she was selected to attend as the first female international TIFF rising star. At the 2017 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards, Somekele clinched the Trail Blazer award, another feather to her cap. In this chat with MUTIAT LAWORE, she speaks on her achievements, work among other issues. Excerpts:

You hold a degree in Biochemistry, why did you go into acting?

The performing arts have always been a huge part of my life growing up. My father encouraged the growth of our confidence and self-esteem by making us perform in front of family members and friends in the living room. You could say that you were shy all you wanted but you would have to bust a move before you were allowed to leave their presence.

He was a lover of music, and dancing was my first love until I went to primary school. My school had a drama class that merged dancing and acting. I was in heaven. My parents believed we could be equally successful in both our academic and artistic pursuits. So, I felt only fear of the unknown delving head-on into the arts than fear of acceptance from home.

When did the acting journey actually begin for you?

Acting was ignited for me after my first annual Christmas play in year five where my teacher Mrs. Abe, put me in the lead role as ‘the clown’ which was an adaptation of the prodigal son. I danced and acted my heart out. I got a standing ovation and never looked back. I focused on my academics as a backup plan and thankfully, that worked out well. As soon as I graduated with honours in 2011, I came home to pursue my acting career while maintaining a day job that would give me the chance to audition for roles.

Have you ever been part of a stage production?

I have not been on stage since early secondary school.

Which will you say you are more comfortable with, the stage or the film?

I would say that I am more comfortable with film as I have only done film professionally. Stage is quite different from film, I feel I have to mentally achieve it before I go for it. I have huge respect for those who easily do both.

Who is your mentor in the film industry?

I have producers and co-actors who have become both confidantes and mentors if I may say so. I have had the privilege of working with very talented and kind hearted people who have become big brothers, sisters and aunties.

In the course of your acting career, have the lessons you have learnt impacted on your output and outlook?

Most certainly. The stories we tell inevitably inform your character to some level. My job is to tell the truth in an imaginary situation and for me to do that, I must believe the truths of the character that becomes very real to me. You learn so much that at the end of it all, depending on the story, you’re thankful that there’s the real you to make more informed choices.

You were once in the corporate world and spoke lovingly about your boss being an understanding person. What would be your counsel to aspiring actors who are currently in another profession but yearn to embrace the film industry knowing that they may not have the kind of boss you had?

I will not sit here and ask anyone to make some self-proclaiming speech to their superiors about wanting to chase their dream’. You just may end up being fired. Mr. Jim Ovia is a man I will always respect and pray for God to always have an open ear to his prayers. People like him are not many. You also have to understand that your job is also part of someone else’s dream and as human beings we want to know that we are getting value for our expenditures.

I will tell you that no matter what you do, there is a time for everything under the sun. There is a time to ensure that all the work you are required to do at an office desk is done and no one can fault you while there is also that lunch break you will use to run for a quick audition or after work. In all your efforts, crown it with prayer for the required discipline and favour.

Favour could come with a co-worker who will cover for you when you need it the most or the boss randomly giving you the day off. Whatever opportunity you get, use it wisely. Be ready to work at very odd hours. There were several times when I did not go home for weeks because I went from set to set for work.

93 Days is a remarkable movie you featured in; would you like to do more movies of the kind?

Oh yes, there are a lot more; we have so many stories and historical stories are usually a bit more dramatic and I am more of a travel girl, so, I definitely like that. I look forward to telling more indigenous stories. They speak to the people and inspire, even when we talk about the past, they motivate those who are watching to look forward to the future; either to not make the same mistake or to emulate the resilience that our past heroes have had. Being privileged to play that character as an actor, I don’t think there is anything better than that.

What is that one thing you hold dear to yourself about growing up?

Your innocence will always defend you no matter how long you go.

How do you unwind?

I work out, cook and spend time with my family. This includes friends that have become family.

What’s your view on feminism?

Feminism is not a bad thing, I actually support it. I don’t think that women are trying to become men, that kind of feminism is extreme but a feminist that would stand up for representing women as human beings and shouldn’t be just simply because of gender.

Would you call yourself a feminist?

I would say that I stand up for women’s right, yes.

What’s your view on the movie industry?

I think we are getting to where we need to be, we are not where we want to be yet but we are very well on the right path, that’s what I think.

