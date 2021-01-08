News

Iyaniwura’s election as Ekiti IPAC chair splits members

Ekiti State chapter of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) is on the verge of break up as members split over election of new executives as some IPAC stakeholders rejected reelection of Mr. Ifeoluwa Iyaniwura as the Chairman of the body.

The election which was conducted at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) in Ado Ekiti yesterday had Iyaniwura polling a total of eight votes to defeat his rival and State Chairman, Action Alliance (AA), Mr. Lanre Anifowose, who garnered six votes. The Chairman, IPAC Electoral Panel from Abuja, Mr. Obe Opunkun, declared Iyaniwura winner of the election supervised by INEC. However, the panel disqualified Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Advaced Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Labour Party (LP) from participating in the election due to controversy surrounding nomination of delegates for the election. Anifowose, who rejected the outcome of the election, accused the supervising officials of conniving with the incumbent chairman to disenfranchise his followers.

He said: “I reject this election on two grounds. One, those calling themselves party chairmen today and voted had never participated in IPAC activities. “Two, the PDP in Ekiti is factionalised and nobody is expecting the party to participate, but the electoral umpire connived with some few to pervert justice. The whole process was not transparent

