Iyanya joins other stars as he’s appointed SSA to Ayade

Nigeria singer, Iyanya Mbuk, has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade. This was contained in an announcement made public by Iyanya himself on Thursday. He is now the SSA to Ayade on Tourism and Entertainment. The music star was appointed alongside 11 other persons into the cabinet of the governor. Iyanya joins other celebrities from the state who have joined the governor’s cabinet. In 2020, reality TV star, Gedoni Ekpata, was appointed Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding while music mogul, Ubi Franklin, was named the special adviser on tourism appointment.

