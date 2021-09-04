Iyanya joins other stars as he’s appointed SSA to Ayade

Nigeria singer, Iyanya Mbuk, has been appointed as a senior special assistant to the Cross River State Governor, Ben Ayade. This was contained in an announcement made public by Iyanya himself on Thursday. He is now the SSA to Ayade on Tourism and Entertainment. The music star was appointed alongside 11 other persons into the cabinet of the governor. Iyanya joins other celebrities from the state who have joined the governor’s cabinet. In 2020, reality TV star, Gedoni Ekpata, was appointed Special Assistant on Garment Factory and Branding while music mogul, Ubi Franklin, was named the special adviser on tourism appointment.
Why I'm Interested in alleviating plight of less privileged – KenMoore CEO, Ogbonna Kelvin Chukwuma
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KenMoore Fashion, Ogbonna Kelvin Chukwuma, has outlined the reason he is interested in alleviating the suffering of the less privileged in Nigeria. Chukwuma, a successful entrepreneur cum businessman, who is also into car dealership, said that he always feels sad when he sees fellow human being suffering pointing out […]
Afghanistan's first female film director shot
Afghanistan's first female film director Saba Sahar has been shot in the capital Kabul, officials say. The 44-year-old is currently in hospital but her condition is unknown, reports the BBC. She was travelling to work on Tuesday when a gunman opened fire on her car. Her bodyguard and driver were also hit and […]
Kim Kardashian West joins billionaire club
US reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has joined the elite club of the super-rich (in case anyone had any doubts) by achieving billionaire status. Her net worth reached $1bn (£720m) thanks to her cosmetics and clothing interests as well as income from TV, endorsement deals and investments, Forbes business magazine says. She is […]
