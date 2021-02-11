Sports

Iyaye applauds Obuah over support for Rivers United

Rivers Sports Commissioner, Boma Iyaye, has showered encomiums on the founder of Go-Round Football Club and sports philanthropist, Bro Felix Obuah over his continued support to Rivers United. According to him, Obuah’s actions are testimonies of genuine love for sports development and particularly, for the State governmentowned Rivers United.

Rivers United has benefitted from Obuah’s financial promises, after he tasked the team to win matches in the ongoing CAF Confederation Cup and get rewarded. Iyaye gave the commendation at Omoku, Rivers State when he led a team that included the Permanent Secretary, Sir Honour Sirawoo; officials and players of Rivers United, supporters club, amongst others, on a thank you visit to Obuah.

The commissioner described Obuah’s gesture as unparalleled in the history of the state, stressing that outside the Rivers State Government, no other individual has done that much for the team. He seized the opportunity to laud Governor Wike, whom he said recently donated a 54-seater luxurious bus to Rivers United in line with his undiluted support for the Club; emphasizing that with such support-base, the team have no other choice but to make Rivers people proud. Also speaking, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Sports, Sir Honour Sirawoo commended Bro Obuah for his exemplary commitment to the cause of Rivers people, pointing out that his efforts for the team would not be in vain.

Sir Sirawoo stressed that though, the Rivers State government was providing all necessary support for the club, encouragement from wellspirited Rivers people will serve as a further tonic. The General Manager of Rivers United, Okey Kpalukwu, Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, team Captain, Festus Austin and chairman, Rivers United Supporters Club, Franklin Owhor, all praised the uncommon love for the team by Obuah. Responding, Obuah commended the Rivers State Governor and Power of Sports (POS) Africa, Barr Nyesom Wike for giving the team all required support to excel so far in the continent and local league.

