Iyaye charges committee to stage successful event

Rivers State Commissioner for Sports, Boma Iyaye, has tasked the committee in charge of the second edition of Governor Wike Pre-Season Football Tournament to ensure a successful competition in strict compliance with laid down rules and regulations. Iyaye, who stated this during the inauguration of the committee in Port Harcourt, stressed that organizing a successful tourney will not only reiterate the state as the hub for sporting activities but will also showcase the traditional hospitality of Rivers people.

The sports commissioner pointed out that “the tournament is carrying the crest of Governor Nyesom Wike, the first Power of Sports recipient in Africa,” hence the need to have an impressive outing. According to him, the tournament organized in consultation with the Rivers State football Association is aimed at assessing the strength of the state-owned Rivers United football club as the team prepares for the 2020/2021 season and CAF club competition.

“You are aware that the ban on sports activities in Nigeria has been lifted, however, we must continue to observe covid-19 protocols as prescribed by theNationalCentrefor DiseaseControl(NCDC) and the Rivers State Ministry of Health. “Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital is therefore expectedto witness the influx of football enthusiastsand sports journalists from acrossthe country for the ten-day event.

