IYC accuses Senate of frustrating Buhari’s effort to inaugurate NDDC Board

The leadership of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Abuja/Northern Nigeria chapter has accused the Senate of a deliberate attempt to frustrate the intentions of President Muhammadu Buhari at inaugurating the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The Federal Government removed the Sole Administrator of the Commission, Mr Effiong Akwa Okon, with Buhari instructing that the Board be inaugurated immediately.

The IYC Chairman, Adams Marbo, in a statement, expressed dismay at the continuous delay by the Senate to act on the NDDC matter, noting that it was on the strength of the President’s position that the Minster of Niger Delta Affairs Mr Umanah Okon Umanah, during his visit to the Commission’s headquarters, informed journalists that the names of the reconstituted Board had already been sent to the Senate.

Marbo said the action of the Senate is a disrespect to Buhari and an affront to his authority having transmitted the nominees to the Senate. The chairman prayed that the delay by the Senate should not be connected to speculations in the media that the present management of the NDDC and some big contractors are lobbying the Senate to delay the inauguration to enable some few selfish individuals to continue to share the commonwealth of the people of the region among themselves.

 

