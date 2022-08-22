IYC berates Arewa Youths over derogatory comments on Tompolo

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has upbraided the Arewa Youths Assembly over derogatory comments against Government Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, in his handling of the crude oil surveillance contract awarded to him by the Federal Government. According to the IYC, despite the vexatious and provocative nature of the comment and threat of protest by the Arewa Youths Assembly, the youths of the six states of the Niger Delta region are totally in support of the award of surveillance contract to Tompolo. The IYC, through its national spokesman, Ebilade Ekerefe, warned that instead of the northern youths becoming hired hands to criminal elements involved in oil theft in the region to malign Government Ekpemupolo, they should focus their energy on supporting the security agencies to tackle the rising cases of kidnapping, banditry and terrorism in northern region. Speaking at the weekend in Yenagoa, Ekerefe asked: “While the likes of Tompolo and many sincere youth leaders were working to protect the peace and security of the Niger Delta, what were they doing to contribute to the needed security in the North? “Tompolo has worked tirelessly for the peace in the Niger Delta and will continue to sustainand protectthewealth of the nation in collaboration with other stakeholders.” Ekerefe, while declaring that the northern youths lack the right to fault the NNPC Limited and the Federal Government’s decision on the award of oil surveillance contract, he warned that the Arewa Youths should be ashamed that Tompolo and others are protecting the source that feeds the nation while they are idle and allowing insecurity to fete the northern states. The IYC also commended NNPC Limited, under the leadership of Mallam Mpele Kolo Kyari, for his wisdom in awardingthepipelinesurveillance contract to Tompolo, noting that it is a sign of good faith and a step in the right direction. He said: “Let us use this opportunity to also say that our struggle in the region is a for complete control of our resources; but we must commend the Federal Government for doing the right thing by giving the protection of vital nation’s wealth to our leaders.

