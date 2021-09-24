IYC chiefs seek Dikio’s confirmation as PAP Coordinator

Zonal chairmen of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) the substantive Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) because of his performance. The leaders under the auspices of IYC Chairmanship Forum averred that Dikio’s vision returned the programme to its original beneficiaries and repositioned it to achieve its main mandate.

The group yesterday in Yenagoa, said all critical stakeholders were behind Dikio because of his constant engagements and interactions with them through his back-to-theregion tour programme. They said Dikio and his team deliberately took their gospel of peace to the palaces of traditional rulers adding that the amnesty boss was known for gathering activists, leaders, and ex-combatants into conference halls in Akwa Ibom, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo states to deliberate on the essence of sustaining the peace in the region. They said: “PAP office should not allow any camp leaders to shortchange any beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

Like this: Like Loading...