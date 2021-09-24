News

IYC chiefs seek Dikio’s confirmation as PAP Coordinator

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Zonal chairmen of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to make Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd) the substantive Coordinator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) because of his performance. The leaders under the auspices of IYC Chairmanship Forum averred that Dikio’s vision returned the programme to its original beneficiaries and repositioned it to achieve its main mandate.

The group yesterday in Yenagoa, said all critical stakeholders were behind Dikio because of his constant engagements and interactions with them through his back-to-theregion tour programme. They said Dikio and his team deliberately took their gospel of peace to the palaces of traditional rulers adding that the amnesty boss was known for gathering activists, leaders, and ex-combatants into conference halls in Akwa Ibom, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Delta and Ondo states to deliberate on the essence of sustaining the peace in the region. They said: “PAP office should not allow any camp leaders to shortchange any beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’Ibom: Media practitioners urge Buhari to site new university in Eket

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Media practitioners from Eket extraction in Akwa Ibom State, operating under the platform of Eket Federal Constituency Media Professional, has made a passionate appeal to President Mohammadu Buhari to site the newly approved Federal University of Science and Technology for Akwa Ibom State in Eket. In an Open Letter endorsed by Comrade Jerry Edoho, chairman […]
News

Adopt federal character to heal injustice in polity, group appeals to Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter A group of concerned Nigerians under the aegis of Coalition of South East Professionals Network in Nigeria and Diaspora (CSEPNND), have charged President Muhammadu Buhari on the need to ensure the application of  the federal character principle in appointments into sensitive positions. The professionals said the framers of the 1999 Constitution of […]
News

Buhari bids Tunisian Ambassador farewell

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa bade the outgoing Ambassador of Tunisia to Nigeria, Jalel Trabelsi, farewell. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, Buhari thanked the diplomat for the deep love he showed for the country, leading him to serve for ten years, at two different times. Trabelsi first served in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica