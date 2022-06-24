IYC demands substantive board in NDDC

The Ijaw Youths Council Worldwide (IYC), yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to employ the same speed and zeal he is using to replace the ministers to immediately set up a substantive board for the Niger Delta development commission. According to the IYC, though the nominations made by President Buhari included an Ijaw Indigene to represent Rivers State, IYC maintained that there was need for the immediate setting up of a substantive board. Spokesman for IYC, Mr. Ebilade Ekerefe, in a statement yesterday stated that the decision by president Buhari to push forward the seven ministerial nominees for clearance at the national assembly was purely personal and political.
