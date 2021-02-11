IYC disowns anti-Wike statement, warns divisive elements

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, has disassociated itself from what it claimed was an unauthorised statement attacking the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and claiming that the governor has no rights to stop violent protests in Rivers.

The IYC in a document signed on Thursday by its President, Deacon Timothy Igbifa, said the anti-Wike statement never originated from the council and that its content did not represent the true position of the IYC.

The council insisted that the contents of the anti-Wike statement were the opinions of the person, who issued it and warned some persons sponsored by selfish politicians against using the name of the IYC to present personal opinions.

The council said it was disingenuous for anybody to suggest that a governor, who is the chief security officer of a state, lacked powers to stop any agitation capable of causing troubles or crisis in a state.

It further warned politicians trying to sow a seed of discord and create division in the IYC through some disloyal officials of the council, who lacked respect for due process and constituted authority, to steer clear of the body.

