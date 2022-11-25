News

IYC hails Buhari for appointing NDDC MD, new board

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Chief Samuel Ogbuku from Bayelsa State as the substantive Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). IYC President Timothy Igbifa in a statement said yesterday’s announcement of the board members on the floor of the Senate had brought relief to the council and all stakeholders in Niger Delta.

He said the proposed board when inaugurated would reestablish the democratic administration of the commission as envisaged by the Act establishing the NDDC and era of autocratic impunity of the interventionist agency. Igbifa said: “We were relentless in mobilising our people in the Niger Delta to resist the sole administration foisted on the NDDC that negated the principles of equity, fairness and justice enshrined in the Act.

“This stipulates that a board with representatives from all the member states must at all-time run the affairs of the commission. “We are happy that our efforts as a council have paid off and we commend President Muhammadu Buhari for doing the right thing. It is better late than never.” He said the nomination of Chief Samuel Ogbuku, a Bayelsan from Ogbia Local Government Area as the substantive Managing Director was in agreement with the NDDC Act.

 

Our Reporters

