IYC hails Rivers PDP, APC for producing riverine candidates

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has commended the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) for producing their governorship candidates from the riverine part of Bayelsa State. The President, Peter Igbifa, in a statement yesterday, said the group is happy that the parties heeded its call for equity and justice in the state by allowing Rivers Ijaw to fly their flags. Igbifa described the candidates Siminialayi Fubara (PDP) and Tonye Cole (APC) as two illustrious, focused and enterprising Ijaw sons, saying the Ijaw nation was proud of them.

