IYC: No going back on planned shutdown of NDDC headquarters

Ijaw youths across the nine states of Niger Delta region, under the umbrella of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide have vowed to stage their planned protest and shutdown of the Headquarters of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, over the failure of the Federal Government to address wrong appointment of a Sole Administrator for the Commission.

The President of the Council, Peter Igbifa had earlier announced the decision to shelve the idea of a planned protest against the appointment of Effiong Akwa, as the Sole Administrator of the NDDC. The zonal heads of IYC, who vowed to go ahead with the protest, however, faulted the report credited to the embattled President, Igbifa on the alleged suspension of the planned protest and shutting down of the Commission.

The youths described Igbifa position as “frivolous” as he is still on two-month suspension from office as President of the Council. The Ijaw Youth leaders represented by Tobin James (Chairman, Eastern Zone), Frank Akiefa, (Chairman Western zone), Clever Osuma Inodu, (Chairman Central zone) and Diplomat Adam Ogomugo Marbo (Chairman Abuja Chapter), had in a statement yesterday in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, declared that the planned protest and shut down of the NDDC Headquarters is against President Muhammadu Buhari’s action for refusing to set up a Board for the commission as provided for in the Act establishing the NDDC Board and targeted at under-developing the region.

The Ijaw Youth Council leaders in a joint statement insisted that despite the unfounded report credited to Igbifa, the plan shutdown of NDDC headquarters is in top agenda by all structures of the Council. The statement added: “Peter Igbifa never supported the agitations of a substantive Board for NDDC and so does not have any right to halt or call for the stoppage of the protest. The only reason that will stop the protest is for President Buhari to do the right thing by appointing the substantive board in NDDC that will carry out its functions properly.

