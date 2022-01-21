News

IYC queries rationale behind the non-inauguration of NDDC Board

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) worldwide has queried the rationale behind the non-inauguration of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) board of directors, disclosing that the extension of Effiong Akwa’s tenure as the sole administrator of NDDC expired on December 31, 2021. While maintaining that the presidency was doing nothing to inaugurate the board, the president of the body, Peter Timothy Igbifa, queried the transport minister and former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi’s silence on the agitation of stakeholders for a substantive board of the Niger Delta development commission (NDDC).

In a statement yesterday, Igbifa wrote: “The silence of leaders like the transport minister, Rotimi Amaechi on the illegality at the NDDC is no longer golden. “Why has Amaechi, who is known for his boldness and for withstanding all opposition to support president Muhammadu Buhari, suddenly lost his voice concerning the NDDC? Amaechi and other leaders must explain to us the reason for their silence. “We condemn the silence of Mr. President on this board matter. President Muhammadu Buhari portrayed himself as an insensitive leader when he failed to speak on the matter during his recent speech to inaugurate the hostel project built by NDDC at the University of Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“It is obvious that persons surrounding the president and who wrote that speech for him are misrepresenting him because the real Buhari that we know would have inaugurated the NDDC Board at least as a new year gift to the Niger Delta people who gave him the goodwill of regional peace like no other.” The IYC boss said the Council would continue to demand transparency and accountability in NDDC and called on the president to make the forensic audit report of the commission public. He, however, asked Ijaw politicians and persons sympathetic to the course of the Ijaw Nation to begin consultations and grassroot mobilisation to actualise the vision.

“Politics has gone beyond ethnic divide. Do your home work and avoid the pull-himdown syndrome. Ijaws are very desirous to produce the next governors of Rivers and Delta states for which Delta Ijaws are consulting already hence, we call on Rivers Ijaws to begin their consultation,” he said. Among other things, he said the IYC would take agitations for wetland conservation of the Niger Delta to the United Nations; pursue youth empowerment with emphasis on job creation; take deliberate actions against oil firms for destroying the environment and monitor the activities of all interventionist agencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Iron deficiency increases risk for heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

European researchers have found that too little in the diet might lead to heart disease. The findings of their study are published in the journal ‘ESC Heart Failure’. They said about one in 10 new cases of heart disease in middle-aged people might be prevented if they had sufficient levels of iron in their diets. […]
News

N’Korea on alert over ‘first suspected coronavirus case’

Posted on Author Reporter

  North Korea has reported what it describes as the country’s first suspected case of coronavirus. State news agency KCNA said a person who defected to South Korea three years ago last week returned across the demarcation line had Covid-19 symptoms. Leader Kim Jong-un held an emergency meeting with top officials, imposing a lockdown in […]
News

All You Need to Know About Lottery Games

Posted on Author Our Reporters

    Lottery games are becoming increasingly popular all over the world. Unlike in the past, lotteries have now become more accessible to many people, making it possible for people to play varied games. If you are new to the lottery or would want to expand your knowledge about it, we will provide an in-depth […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica