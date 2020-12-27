IYC to AGIP: Dump plot to sack host communities’ staff

The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) Worldwide has cautioned Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over its alleged plot to sack staff of the host communities who occupy management positions in the company, describing the move as discriminatory.

The Ijaw youth group, in a petition signed by its President, Peter Timothy, addressed to the Managing Director of the oil multinational, noted that it would equally amount to intimidation if the oil company redeploys the host communities staff even thought they continue to contribute their quota to the company’s growth.

The group threatened to join forces with the concerned Landlords of Swamp and Land Areas Operations of the firm to shutdown the company’s operations if it continues to oppress the host communities.

According to the petition, a top staffer in the Human Resources Department is working with a group of other staff with vested interest “to redeploy and replace staffs of the company who are indigenes of the host communities occupying management positions.”

The group warned that the youth body will no longer condone such intimidation and oppression in their land, stating that most management staff from the Niger Delta region have been unduly removed and replaced in the same intimidating manner. According to the statement, “enough is enough; IYC will no longer tolerate further intimidation and marginalisation from any tribe.

“We request the Managing Director to carry out investigation and make her position known to the public within seven days in order to rebuild confidence in the minds of the Landlords, communities and the region at large”, he said.

It would be recalled that the concerned Landlords and communities of Nigerian Agip Oil Company threatened to shut down operations of the company over marginalisation.

