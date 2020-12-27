News

IYC to AGIP: Dump plot to sack host communities’ staff

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcourt Comment(0)

The Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC) Worldwide has cautioned Nigerian Agip Oil Company (NAOC) over its alleged plot to sack staff of the host communities who occupy management positions in the company, describing the move as discriminatory.

 

The Ijaw youth group, in a petition signed by its President, Peter Timothy, addressed to the Managing Director of the oil multinational, noted that it would equally amount to intimidation if the oil company redeploys the host communities staff even thought they continue to contribute their quota to the company’s growth.

 

The group threatened to join forces with the concerned Landlords of Swamp and Land Areas Operations of the firm to shutdown the company’s operations if it continues to oppress the host communities.

 

 

According to the petition, a top staffer in the Human Resources Department is working with a group of other staff with vested interest “to redeploy and replace staffs of the company who are indigenes of the host communities occupying management positions.”

 

 

The group warned that the youth body will no longer condone such intimidation and oppression in their land, stating that most management staff from the Niger Delta region have been unduly removed and replaced in the same intimidating manner. According to the statement, “enough is enough; IYC will no longer tolerate further intimidation and marginalisation from any tribe.

 

“We request the Managing Director to carry out investigation and make her position known to the public within seven days in order to rebuild confidence in the minds of the Landlords, communities and the region at large”, he said.

 

It would be recalled that the concerned Landlords and communities of Nigerian Agip Oil Company threatened to shut down operations of the company over marginalisation.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

El-Rufai tasks monarchs on peace in Kaduna communities

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El Rufai, has challenged traditional rulers in the state to support security agencies to uphold peace and harmony in their communities. El Rufai also asked them to offer inclusive leadership to all persons, who live in their domain, affirming that the government’s principle of citizenship is based on residence. El-Rufai, […]
News

Man, 70, to appeal 30-year sentence, says he ‘loves’ 9-year-old girl rape victim

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

•Girl says: ‘He threatened me with snakes, gave me N50 to keep quite’ A Magistrate Court in Minna, Niger State has sentenced 70-yearold Mohammed Sani Umar, to 30 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a nine-year-old girl.   However, Sani Umar, who had pleaded guilty to the offence which happened in Chanchaga area, vowed […]
News

KAROTA lauds Simba TVS’ tricycles as new workshop opens

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Kano State Road Traffic Authority (KAROTA) has expressed satisfaction with the quality of Simba TVS brand of tricycles, saying the products were road worthy and bound to return profits to commercial drivers. K   AROTA’s Deputy Managing Director, Mr. Ibrahim Bala made the remarks at the unveiling of an additional TVS workshop located at Hadejia […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: