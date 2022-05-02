News

IYC to Presidential Candidates: We’ll support any candidate with passion for N’Delta

Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa

Spokesman for Ijaw Youth Council (IYC), Ebilade Ekerefe, at the weekend, said the council would only support any presidential candidate that will prioritise issues affecting the Niger Delta region irrespective of the zone from which he comes from.

 

Speaking in Yenagoa during a chat with journalists, Ekerefe stated that the people of the re-gion were less concerned with the zone that will produce the next president but more concerned with the candidate that will provide solutions to Nigeria’s problems and address issues of the Niger Delta as was done by the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua.

 

Ekerefe noted with dismay that none of the presidential aspirants has clearly outlined his roadmap for the country and the region but are merely engaging in rhetoric.

 

He said: “Nigeria is a pluralistic country and you cannot take away ethnicity out of our body politics because of the various ethnic nationalities making up the country.

 

“So, if the North has gotten its fair share, the South should also have its fair share but beyond the principle of zoning, our concern as a people is a leader that will be able to unite the country and restore hope, provide employment, eradicate corruption and fight insecurity headlong.”

 

“Basically, that is what the Ijaw and Niger Delta people are interested in. It is not necessarily on the basis of zoning. What if you zone and the president that emerged through that process do not prioritise issues of the Niger Delta?”

 

