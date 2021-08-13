IYC urges oil companies to patronize Bayelsa airport

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has appealed to oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to patronise the new aviation route through the Bayelsa International Cargo Airport.

The IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Friday, described as historic and commendable Wednesday’s inaugural commercial flight at the airport.

Igbifa, who was one of the passengers on board the flight, said oil companies should assist in the development and growth of the new airport by encouraging their employees to fly the route.

He said the new feat accomplished by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, would open Bayelsa to the world and bring the world to Bayelsa.

He said the governor had further engraved Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation in the world map and commended the past administration of Governor Seriake Dickson for initiating and completing the airport project.

He said: “History was made in Bayelsa State, the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation, on Wednesday following the landing of a commercial flight, owned and operated by the United Nigerian Airline at the International Cargo Airport located in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw.

“By this singular act, our state has expressed its commitment to creating enabling and easy environment for businesses and other commercial undertakings to thrive in Bayelsa.

“We also call on oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region especially Bayelsa oil field operators to support the efforts of the state governor by creating a logistics base at the Bayelsa Airport.”

