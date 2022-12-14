News

IYC warns blackmailers to steer clear of Umana

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) has called on detractors and blackmailers to stay away from the minister of Niger Delta affairs, Umana Okon Umana, to allow him focus on realizing his vision for the ministry. The IYC president, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday, said Umana had shown passion and commitment of bringing development to the region and should not be distracted by mischievous individuals.

Igbifa said Umana since he assumed office had sent many youths on training especially in the areas of Information, Communication Technology (ICT) to create a critical mass of entrepreneurs and employable youths in the region. He warned youths devising various dubious means in an attempt to extort the minister using the name of IYC to have a rethink saying IYC as a body would never engage in underhand practices. The statement read: “We are warning detractors and professional blackmailers to stay away from the minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, to enable him focus on his vision for the ministry.”

 

Our Reporters

