IYD: Have faith in Nigerian youths, PDP tells Buhari

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to have faith in Nigerian youths and involve them in his government. The party, in a statement to mark the World International Youth Day (IYD), urged Buhari to borrow from past PDP administrations and grant youths leadership space and participation in government. The statement, which was signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, commended Nigerian youths for their steadfastness towards the development of the nation.

“Our party had always believed in the ability, talent and capabilities of the Nigerian youth with which they have excelled in various national and international fields including politics and leadership;commerce and industry, sports, science and technology, healthcare, aviation, banking, media, entrepreneurship and wealth creation among others,” the statement said.

It noted that the Nigerian youth has been resilient in personal and national development despite the setback of anti-people and divisive policies of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration. PDP added that Nigerians youth have proven to be one of the most hardworking in the world contrary to being tagged “lazy” by the APC administration, which has failed to articulate effective growth and development policies for them in the last five years. The party urged the youths to remain united and steadfast to the Nigerian project and not be deterred by the current setbacks being witnessed under the APC administration.

