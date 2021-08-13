News

IYD: Oyetola assures better representation of youths in governance

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has assured greater youths’ involvement and better representation in governance in the state. He added that if reelected, youths in the state would occupy about 30 per cent of his cabinet. This was even as thousands of Osun youths marched to pay a ‘Thank you visit’ to the governor in commemoration of the 2021 edition of the International Youth Day. Oyetola, while receiving Osun youths in his office after the 20 kilometre march, expressed delight in the youths’ reciprocal gestures, adding that his administration’s prioritisation of the concerns of youths was rooted in his belief in the future of the state.

He also charged the youth to embrace peace and pursue developmental objectives in the interest of the state, adding that his political ambition was not worth the blood of any Osun youth. “Thank you for your support. You really surprised and amazed me. This is not a rally staged by the government, and this is not a rented crowd. You decided to organise this yourselves and the outcome is this massive population of grateful youths. “This is really surprising and I am highly excited seeing thousands of youths across the state showing their unalloyed support and solidarity for our government.

“As you all know, this administration has prioritised the people’s welfare just as many of our socioeconomic interventions are centred on the people, particularly the youths. “Please, don’t relent in your efforts. I want you to remain resolute in your support, don’t be distracted and don’t be deterred. We are committed to your course, and we will do more for you. “As you all know, we have appointed capable youths among you and they are doing fine. But by the grace of God, if I am re-elected, at least 30 per cent of my cabinet will be youths.he said.”

