Sports

Izamoje warns Eguavoen, Eagles

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami Comment(0)

…says Ghana compliant with modern info tech

The Chief Executive Officer of Brila Media, Dr. Larry Izamoje, has said the delay by the Ghana Football Federation in making the Qatar 2022 playoff team list of the Black Stars public is a deliberate strategy on information technology and not mind games. Izamoje noted that in this age of digital media, every name on the list could be easily scrutinized in Nigeria’s favour, especially for the first leg encounter slated for March 25. As at March 15, Ghana FA is yet to make public list of players for the back-to-back encounter with Nigeria but Izamoje insisted that it was not mind games in any way.

The Brila FM CEO said; “This is jet age. The Ghanaian FA has been strategic. They have called the players they wanted but deliberately refused to make it public because Nigeria could use the list to work on the players. If you click on your computer, you can get all the information expected with ease. “On the other hand, the list we released since over a week ago will have been well scrutinized by the opposition. They are really serious and this is no mind game at all. “The technical crew lead by Eguavoen should also study the players of the Black Stars to know their strengths and weaknesses to make the job easier for the Eagles. It’s going to be a tight match and we must be ready for Ghana in all aspects of the game, including using modern technology to get infoemation.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Dare to Rohr: Keep shut, face your work

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA,

The minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has called on the Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to stop talking and face the job of getting quality results for the team Speaking during his visit to the Super Eagles (home-based) training ahead of the friendly game against Mexico in US on July 3, the […]
Sports

Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66

Posted on Author Segun Bailey ABUJA

ABUJA Boxing was in mourning on Saturday night after the shock death of one its alltime greats, Marvin Hagler, at just 66, after he reportedly suffered side effects of the COVID-19 vaccine.   The American boxer – born in Newark, New Jersey – dominated the sport’s middleweight scene, which he was champion of between 1980 […]
Sports

Udeze wants Rohr to make Yobo defensive trainer

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Charles Ogundiya Ex-international, Ifeanyi Udeze, has advised Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr, to make newly appointed national team assistant coach, Joseph Yobo, the defensive trainer for the team.   While commending the Nigeria Football Federation for the appointment, Udeze said the appointment has shown former internationals that the country would always remember them even when […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica