Izamoje warns Eguavoen, Eagles

…says Ghana compliant with modern info tech

The Chief Executive Officer of Brila Media, Dr. Larry Izamoje, has said the delay by the Ghana Football Federation in making the Qatar 2022 playoff team list of the Black Stars public is a deliberate strategy on information technology and not mind games. Izamoje noted that in this age of digital media, every name on the list could be easily scrutinized in Nigeria’s favour, especially for the first leg encounter slated for March 25. As at March 15, Ghana FA is yet to make public list of players for the back-to-back encounter with Nigeria but Izamoje insisted that it was not mind games in any way.

The Brila FM CEO said; “This is jet age. The Ghanaian FA has been strategic. They have called the players they wanted but deliberately refused to make it public because Nigeria could use the list to work on the players. If you click on your computer, you can get all the information expected with ease. “On the other hand, the list we released since over a week ago will have been well scrutinized by the opposition. They are really serious and this is no mind game at all. “The technical crew lead by Eguavoen should also study the players of the Black Stars to know their strengths and weaknesses to make the job easier for the Eagles. It’s going to be a tight match and we must be ready for Ghana in all aspects of the game, including using modern technology to get infoemation.”

