Ize-Iyamu alleges Obaseki seeking N20bn loan to fund campaign

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday raised the alarm over alleged plans by Governor Godwin Obaseki to obtain N20 billion bond loan from financial institutions to pursue his secondterm ambition after allegedly draining the state treasury. In a statement signed by Mr. John Mayaki, the Director of Communication and Media of his Campaign Organisation, Ize-Iyamu condemned what he termed as Obaseki’s short-sighted indebtedness of the state for his desperate and personallybeneficial political activities.

He warned financial institutions against granting fraudulent loans to the Edo State Government. He said: “After draining the state treasury with his corrupt 15 billion naira payout to the PDP tax-collectors for the party’s ticket, it has come to our notice that Governor Obaseki is now scurrying around to embark on another borrowing spree with a planned 20 billion naira bond loan from some financial institutions.” But Obaseki’s in a swift reaction by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said: “This is another fabrication from Ize-Iyamu and his cronies who have run out of lies to tell in their desperate effort to sell a very bad product for the Edo gubernatorial election.

“When you have a candidate that is facing criminal charges for laundering N700 million at the same time he is trying to campaign for an election, then you can imagine that they are left with no other choice than to tell cheap lies just to get ahead. “Ize-Iyamu knows beyond doubt that his political career will be terminated unceremoniously on September 19 by Obaseki and no desperate lie can save him now.”

