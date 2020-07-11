Ize-Iyamu can’t govern Edo, says Osifo, LP candidate

The candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the September 19, 2020 governorship election in Edo State, Dr. Isaiah Osifo, has called on Edo people to reject the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, who is currently undergoing criminal trial over an alleged N700m fraud. Ize-Iyamu is facing an eight-count charge of money laundering to the tune of N700 million meant to prosecute the 2015 general elections.

He is the first defendant in the suit (No. FHC/BE21C/ 2016) preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Osifo, who spoke to journalists during a press conference in Benin City, noted that for APC to present Pastor Ize-Iyamu as its gubernatorial candidate, shows that the leadership of the party is not interested in good politics and morality.

He added that the leadership of any political party that is not interested in morality is dangerous to human society and must be rejected by Edo people. Osifo said: “The ‘Act’ and ‘Intention” of the choice of Edo State APC Governorship candidate is morally reprehensible and disrespectful to the collective good conscience of all the good people of Edo State. “It is our responsibility as a responsible political party with enlightened and mass followers and with conscientious leadership to partner with the people of Edo State to raise the level of political education.”

The LP guber candidate continued: “The minimum the Edo people should ask for is to improve on the current level of verifiable development in the state and vote for a candidate with abundant evidence of political, administrative and academic credentials required for a reasonable and responsible development in Edo State. “Out of the 14 political parties contesting the Governorship election in the state, it’s only APC that is taking Edo people for granted. How can they produce a candidate being prosecuted for a criminal act? We are calling on Edo people to partner with all other parties, except the APC. “APC lacks morality as they are ready to rig the poll and carry out electoral malpractice. A party that is going for a free and fair election will not present a disabled candidate.

APC is presenting a disabled candidate for the 2020 Governorship election and will do all, including rigging to win the poll.” Meanwhile, National Secretary of LP in Edo State, Mr. Abure Julius, described APC as an embodiment of confusion due to the many issues facing the party. He further charged Edo people to be wise and never waste their votes on the APC as it can’t work for the development of the state.

Abure added: “APC can’t work for the economy and development of the state as the people are yearning for good governance. We call on Edo people to vote wisely by rejecting the candidate of the APC.” Chairman of the party in the state, Comrade Oghalol K.S.E. noted that Edo people need a government that will work for the people. “No political party will indulge in the kind of wrongs that APC has done. Edo people are looking for a party that is interested in the people of the state,” he added.

