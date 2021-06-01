…Ize-Iyamu congratulates Obaseki

Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the 2020 governorship election in Edo State yesterday congratulated Governor Godwin Obaseki, on his victory at the Supreme Court.

Ize-Iyamu in a letter to the governor said last Friday’s judgment of the apex court had put an end to the series of litigations on the governor ship poll that returned Obaseki for second term.

The APC candidate in the letter, asked Obaseki to accept his congratulatory message since all the cases were over.

He said: “For the records, Your Excellency, your supporters had instituted 13 different preelection cases against my deputy and I; all seeking to disqualify us from participating in the election.

“On our part, our party, the APC had only one case against Your Excellency and your party.

We also deliberately did not go to the Elections Tribunal, not because we did not have issues but because we felt it was better to allow you face the job at hand, moreso as our party at the National level had congratulated you.

“We are happy that all these cases have come to an end. Now that it is all over, please accept my congratulations.”

