Ize-Iyamu: Oshiomhole is not my godfather

*Says: ‘he works for me’

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State,
Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, insists Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, former National Chairman of the party, is not his godfather.

Speaking with Arise Television on Sunday, Ize-Iyamu said he stepped down for Oshiomhole in 2007 so that the former labour leader could realise his ambition of becoming the governor of Edo State.

Ize-Iyamu said he is not “new to the game” unlike Godwin Obaseki, incumbent governor, who needed someone to teach him the ropes.

He said what is between him and the former APC National Chairman is mutual respect, adding that “the only person that is really my godfather is God himself.
“In 2007, so that he can become governor… my people were urging me to become governor but I stepped down for him because his area has never had a governor, he comes from Edo north,” he said.

“Where I come from, Edo southwest has had a governor. I just thought that well, for equity to prevail, it will be nice to make history. Of course, he has done so well as chairman of APC and I just said well, you know it’s good.

“So for somebody like me to now describe him as a godfather or say Oshiomhole is my god father… on what basis?. We have had history of robust engagement, we have disagreed and come back together, so what you see is mutual respect.

“Yes, you can say he brought Obaseki but Obaseki was new, you can’t compare him to me. I was National Vice chairman of ACN; I was one of those who crafted the constitution of the APC. He did not live here even though he was born here, he came from Lagos, so he needed a godfather, he needed someone to nurture him and bring him up.

“But for me, you are talking of an adult, there are so many people I have nurtured. All over the state, they see me as a leader.

“But I have tremendous respect for my elders. I respect those who have excelled in various professions, even my juniors and the reality is that I was born to respect people and I will not disrespect anybody because I am governor. So when you say godfather, just take it out.

 

“Oshiomhole is working for me , he is campaigning with me because he is also passionate about his party winning Edo and you can’t take that away from him.”
The governorship candidate said he believes that people are intimidated by his relationship with Oshiomhole.

