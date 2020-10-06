Ize-Iyamu rejects results, revives pre-election suits

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize- Iyamu, yesterday formally rejected the outcome of the election, alleging that the electoral process had several episodes of violence, voter intimidation and falsification of results.

In an address to the people of Edo State, Ize-Iyamu said that though these malpractices could have easily formed the basis to challenge the election results, he had decided not to commence an election petition yet, but to reawaken some pre-election suits he and his party had instituted against Governor Godwin Obaseki, the winner of the election.

The move came barely two weeks after the election results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and adjudged free, fair and credible by both local and international election observers. Obaseki was declared the winner of the said election having polled 307,955 votes to beat his main challenger, Ize-Iyamu, who polled 223,619 votes in the election.

The INEC, which conducted the election, declared that Obaseki was returned elected having fulfilled all the requirements stipulated in the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution. President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the APC had hailed the outcome of the election as not only a success, but a true reflection of the will of the people of Edo State.

However, Ize-Iyamu, who expressed misgivings about the election, said that contrary to media reports, the election was neither free nor fair. “There were several episodes of violence, voter intimidation and falsification of results.

In particular, there were unlawful cancellations of results, particularly from Urhonigbe South and North in Orhiomwon, while results were falsified from many polling units in Ofunama in Ovia South West, and in parts of Ovia North East, Owan West, Oredo, Egor, Ikpoba-Okha, Esan North East, Esan West, Esan South East, and Uhunmwode Local Government Areas.

“Sadly, two persons were killed during the election, while gun-wielding thugs took over collation centres in many locations without the intervention of law enforcement agents.

There were also several cases of malfunctioning card readers, which disenfranchised duly registered voters, in addition to many cases of unregistered voters voting with pre-purchased voters’ cards not collected by their actual owners.

“These malpractices could easily form the basis to challenge the election results. We have, however, decided not to commence an election petition. This is to avoid further tension in the state. We are also mindful that the leadership of our great party, the APC, and many well-placed individuals have made pronouncements endorsing the process, which we have chosen to respect,” he said.

According to Ize-Iyamu, the latest move to resurrect the pre-election matters was because elections were far more than actual voting, just as democracy was more than just elections. “It is in this light that we draw attention to the fact that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its flag bearers have continued to pursue several pre-election suits in various courts against us, all totalling 13.

One of such cases came up in the High Court, Benin on 2nd October, 2020, days after the election. “On our part, we had filed two pre-election cases against the PDP and its flag bearer, challenging their eligibility to contest the election. These are all lawful and integral parts of the electoral process in any democracy, which we must all respect and acknowledge as genuine democrats. “The outcome of these pending cases has direct effect on the election.

Consequently, we have decided to continue with our preelection cases in full exercise of our legal rights, just as our opponents have considered it their prerogative to also continue with their pre-election cases against us,” he said.

Ize-Iyamu noted that the current line of action was meant to uplift Edo State, using the democratic system, adding that he will never waiver from the noble vision until the best method of choosing who leads the people was devoid of violence and avoidable acrimony.

