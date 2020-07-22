Ize-Iyamu to Obaseki: Start preparing your handover notes

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, yesterday advised Governor Godwin Obaseki to stop campaigning, but instead focus on writing his handover notes.

This was as he said that never again will Edo people elevate a man such as Obaseki with all his irremediable flaws to the exalted office of governor of the state, adding that the governor’s attack on Oshiomohole and Okunbor would not save him.

In a statement yesterday by the Media Unit of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign Council, the APC candidate accused his major opponent of bereft of fresh campaign lines, and wondered why Governor Obaseki through his ‘overwhelmed media aide’, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, continued to sing the tired lines that his disagreement with Adams Oshiomhole is because he refused to be a ‘godson to a godfather.’

The statement noted: “Unfortunately, Governor Obaseki never tells anyone when this realisation dawns on him. Is it when he went all out to support the election of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as Chairman of the APC in the National Convention of June 2018, which saw the emergence of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole as APC National Chairman. Or when Oshiomhole refused to use the office to willy-nilly impose Obaseki on the APC in Edo State as the candidate of the party in the 2020 governorship election without a contest?”

Ize-Iyamu added that Obaseki is frustrated that against better judgments and common sense, he had to jump ship to be with strange bedfellows in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after he was exposed as unfit to secure the nomination ticket of the APC, following the monumental revelations of discrepancies in his academic records.

“Governor Obaseki knows that the ticket of the APC, which he so desperately desired would have guaranteed him an unearned return to Osadebey Drive, Edo State Government House, in November 12, 2020, but for his personal failures and unforgivable hubris.”

The statement added that his fear of being defeated in the September 19 election had informed Obaseki’s desperation, who has now resorted to violent language against Oshiomhole and other distinguished Edo sons and personalities including the ‘foremost Edo pride,’ Captain Hosa Okunbor

