Izigwe’s Murder: Bayelsa Govt Assures Biogbolo Community Of Justice

The Bayelsa State Government on Tuesday assured the Izigwe Family, Chiefs and people of Biogbolo Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of its commitment towards ensuring justice over the gruesome murder of one Mr Goodluck Izigwe.

The Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, gave the assurance during a meeting with some stakeholders of the community led by the Paramount Ruler, Chief Frank Amos, in Government House, Yenagoa.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor, promised to prevail on the Committee set up to look into the unfortunate incident to submit its report for the government to take necessary actions.

Ewhrudjakpo stressed that as an administration that believes in equity and justice, the Douye Diri-led government would not sweep any important matter including the killing of Goodluck Izigwe under the carpet.

While calling for a little more patience and understanding of the Biogbolo Community, he apologized for the delay on the part of the government, blaming it on the several activities of the government and the failure on the part of the community to follow up on the matter.

Responding to the community’s request, Ewhrudjakpo, said the government would tidy up the report as soon as possible and ensure the release of the deceased’s corpse for burial.

He commiserated with the Izigwe Family, and all acquaintances of the late Goodluck Izigwe and appreciated the Biogbolo Community for their show of maturity and calmness over the unfortunate incident.

He said “First, on behalf of the Governor and the government, I want to once again commiserate with the Izigwe family, all his acquaintances and the entire Biogbolo Community over the unfortunate death of Goodluck.

“It was one death that gave all of us concern. The government was ruffled because it was a very cold and gruesome incident that happened almost simultaneously with the one at Ovom at that time.

“Yes, a committee was set up by the government but unfortunately the report has not been submitted. We admit our fault and apologize for the delay because we are not infallible. Mistakes are part of the characteristics of any human endeavour, including government.

“But I can assure you that this Government will not sweep any important matter such as the one we are talking about here, under the carpet. But you should have also reminded the government before now.

“I want to assure you that once we tidy up the loose ends on our part, the corpse will be released to the community for burial. Let me also appeal that you still stretch your elasticity of patience, understanding and goodwill towards the government on this matter.”

Earlier, the Obeniken of Biogbolo, Chief Frank Amos, explained that six youths of the community were allegedly arrested and tortured by operatives of a special police strike force, Operation Puff Adder sometime in 2021, which led to the death of Mr Goodluck Izigwe.

Chief Amos, who appreciated the Prosperity Government for the role it played at the time to pacify aggrieved members of the community, particularly the youth, however, requested the government to make public the Committee’s report.

He also appealed to the government to facilitate the release of the body of the deceased for proper burial, stressing that it is against the culture and traditions of Biogbolo and the entire Epie Kingdom for the corpse of a young person to be kept in the mortuary for a long period.