Izugbokwe hails standard of members at Luik Tennis tourneywhich

The Chief Executive Officer of the Luik Tennis and Recreation Club, Uzonna Izugbokwe, has expressed his satisfaction on the performance of members of the club at the recently concluded 4th annual Luik Tennis and Recreation Club Member Tennis League.

Speaking with our correspondent, Izugbokwe revealed that the members have shown that they are one big family despite the hostilities on the Court as they were able to imbibe the spirit of true sportsmanship.

Emelie Okika defeated Damien Uyagu 7/5, 6/2 to lift the title in the men’s singles, while Betsy Eze defeated Mobolaji Ogundairo in straight sets of 6/4,6/2 to win the women’s singles event.

The most explosive match of the final day was the men’s doubles final between Rume Dubre/Godwin Kienka and Tope Aremu/Bayo Oguntunde.

After losing the first set at 6/4, the pair of Dubre and Kienka won the second set 6/3 and went ahead to win the tough decider in the rubber 11/9 as spectators were kept at the edge of their seats for the better duration of the encounter.

“The final was like every normal Grand Slam as all the players were just keen to win,” Izugbokwe said.

“The tournament which started on April 15 was an improvement on the 2020 edition and I really want to appreciate all the sponsors for their support.

Like this: Like Loading...