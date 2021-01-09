J9C annual lecture holds saturday

The annual public lecture of January 9th Collective (J9C), a socio-cultural group devoted to good governance and development in the society, holds today, Saturday January 9. However, due to the COVID- 19 challenge, this year’s edition, with the theme: ‘Evolved Generation, Fresh Voices and The Pragmatic Next Step” will be held as a hybrid virtual event. In a press statement signed by the captain of the club, Loye Amzat, speakers and panelists are drawn from across the world to talk on the theme via zoom.

According to him, there are two keynote speakers from the academia, which are Dr. Nenadi Adamu, a senior lecturer from the University of Bedfordshire, UK and Prof. James Yeku from the University of Kansas, USA. Both respected academics will present papers on the theme of the conference which seeks to examine the role of youths, as an evolved genera-tion, in nation building and the Pragmatic steps required to make their voices heard.

The panel of discussants for tbe conference include the Centre Director of CIAPS, Lagos, Prof. Anthony Kika; popular columnist and publisher of The Cable, Mr. Simon Kolawole and Lawyer and President, Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Ltd, Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi. Others are US-based public analyst, Jide Alara; Former Banker, entrepreneur and politician, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin and a student activist and law student of the University of Kent, UK, Dara Apampa. The statement added that the royal father of the day is the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal; while special guests of honour expected to deliver goodwill messages are Senior Special Assistant to the President on Education Intervention, Mr. Fela Bank-Olemoh; Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akin Oyebode and Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Science and Technology, Mr. Tubosun Alake. The J9C captain explained that the lecture is one of the association’s contributions to national discourse through engagement and dialogue, adding that previous lectures had addressed issues ranging from education, taxation and small-scale enterprise to good governance

Like this: Like Loading...