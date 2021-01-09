News

J9C annual lecture holds saturday

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The annual public lecture of January 9th Collective (J9C), a socio-cultural group devoted to good governance and development in the society, holds today, Saturday January 9. However, due to the COVID- 19 challenge, this year’s edition, with the theme: ‘Evolved Generation, Fresh Voices and The Pragmatic Next Step” will be held as a hybrid virtual event. In a press statement signed by the captain of the club, Loye Amzat, speakers and panelists are drawn from across the world to talk on the theme via zoom.

According to him, there are two keynote speakers from the academia, which are Dr. Nenadi Adamu, a senior lecturer from the University of Bedfordshire, UK and Prof. James Yeku from the University of Kansas, USA. Both respected academics will present papers on the theme of the conference which seeks to examine the role of youths, as an evolved genera-tion, in nation building and the Pragmatic steps required to make their voices heard.

The panel of discussants for tbe conference include the Centre Director of CIAPS, Lagos, Prof. Anthony Kika; popular columnist and publisher of The Cable, Mr. Simon Kolawole and Lawyer and President, Digital Music Commerce and Exchange Ltd, Oyinkansola “Foza” Fawehinmi. Others are US-based public analyst, Jide Alara; Former Banker, entrepreneur and politician, Hon. Deji Ogunsakin and a student activist and law student of the University of Kent, UK, Dara Apampa. The statement added that the royal father of the day is the Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal; while special guests of honour expected to deliver goodwill messages are Senior Special Assistant to the President on Education Intervention, Mr. Fela Bank-Olemoh; Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr. Akin Oyebode and Special Adviser to the Lagos State governor on Science and Technology, Mr. Tubosun Alake. The J9C captain explained that the lecture is one of the association’s contributions to national discourse through engagement and dialogue, adding that previous lectures had addressed issues ranging from education, taxation and small-scale enterprise to good governance

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Obaseki salutes Edo people, assures of sustained devt

Posted on Author Reporter

*Hails Buhari, INEC, security agencies for peaceful, credible poll   The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has hailed Edo people and supporters of his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for their display of immense courage and support in the face of threats, intimidation and brutalisation as he emerged victorious in Saturday’s gubernatorial election […]
News

Dual citizenship firm opens office in Nigeria, targets wealthy persons

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

A firm, Henley & Partners Group, a citizenship and residency advisory firm, which helps the rich and influential acquire second passports, especially for other countries, is set to open up an office in Nigeria. With less hassle and a target audience of the rich and influential Nigerians, it was learnt that the firm is professionally […]
News

Reps query power ministry over N7bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Monday alleged that the Federal Ministry of Power was involved in an extra budgetary spending to the tune of N7 billion. The House also queried the alleged deposit N2 billion in Aso Savings and Loans Plc by the ministry in 2013 without any record provided to the office of the Auditor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica