JAAIDS, others seek more donations from Global Fund to fight HIV/AIDS, TB, malaria

The Executive Director of Journalist Against AIDS (JAAIDS) in Nigeria Olayide Akanni has highlighted the importance of getting more financial support from Global Funds, saying it was not just for tackling HIV/AIDS but also for addressing tuberculosis (TB) and malaria since these illnesses have affected everyone either directly or indirectly. She made this observation when JAAIDS together with members of some civil society groups made the campaign symbols of this years’ Global Week of Action – the origami paper crane and elephant. The event was organised by JAAIDS in Lagos recently, to draw attention to the importance of getting the needed funds so as to address the three diseases. The Global Funds were meant to be used in the fight against HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. Every three years, the global funds get replenished towards September or October.

Donor countries and even beneficiary countries come out to make pledges of the amount that they will be donating. This years’ donation is the seventh replenishment since the last one was done in 2019. In 2019, the campaign symbols were flowers and they were sent to the various embassies under the campaign quote- ‘Love more, Give more’. The minimum amount that has been designated to carry the world through the next three years is $18 billion US dollars. An investment case of how the money is intended to be spent till the next replenishment is also sent to the embassies so that they can forward it back to their respect countries to facilitate the donations.

“The main reason for this gathering to physically fold the origami paper crane and elephant and sign on the letters is to create momentum around the Seventh Replenishment of the Global Fund at the national, regional, and global levels through gathering of communities and civil society to come together collectively through action.

The organisations that came together to make the cranes include National Youth Network on HIV/AIDS (NYNETHA), Debriche Health Development Center (DHDC), Think Positive Live Positive Initiative (TPLPI), amongst others. The Global Week of Action is being coordinated by Civil Society For Malaria Elimination (CS4ME), Global Fund Advocates Network (GFAN), GFAN Africa, and GFAN Asia-Pacific (GFAN AP). For the past 20 years, the Global fund has invested over 53 billion US dollars in saving the lives of about 44 million people worldwide and the aim is to raise more money and save more lives.

This will help to raise awareness through the diplomatic channels of donor embassies of the Global Fund for the Seventh Replenishment using key messages of the Investment Case presented at the Preparatory Meeting while also building and strengthening partnerships nationally, including with donor embassies.” Origami paper crane is a symbol of success, good fortune, peace, love and healing during challenging times in Japan. The elephant is African in meaning as it signifies strength, wisdom, royalty, moral and spiritual strength in most African communities.

 

