Jaajo releases 7-track EP to commemorate Africa Day

In the spirit of Africa Day, the USbased Nigerian musician, Jaajo, has released a seven-track Extended Play (EP) to the delight of his fans and other music enthusiasts around the world. Titled ‘Afrolypso’, the seven-track EP, which include ‘Lovu Lovu, Oyogo, Out of my way, Rollam and Control, was produced to serenade Africans and those in Black communities on a global scale. The other tracks are ‘Yolo’ , and ‘Joro Joro’. Speaking about the project and what each song entails, Jaajo explained that the theme of the body of work is centered around Africans and their musical tastes.

“Listening to this project, you will have a feel of local-oriented beats, and African cultural infusion,” he stated. “Lovu Lovu was inspired by a love gone wrong. A friend of mine who was so much in love that finally ended in chaos. Interestingly, this is someone’s real life experience that almost everyone can relate to,” he explained, adding that “Oyogo was inspired by a tale of a pretty young girl in a local part of the country. She was restricted by her father from neither seeing her suitors nor hanging out with friends. She had to sneak out of the house to meet with a suitor.”

Unlike ‘Lovu Lovu’ and ‘Oyogo’, ‘Out of my Way’, according to Jaajo, “is a testimonial song. Winning the battles of the enemies, difficulties in life, etc, and finally succeeded.” The talented music star added that “Rollam is inspired by traditional female dancers. It is a traditional highlife song which requires a female to tilt down the head and lift the hips up.

It is a song to promote the African traditional dance of the Eastern part of Nigeria. While ‘Control’ is inspired by a pretty damsel whose beauty can even make the most powerful man on earth to lose control. It is a song to promote the astonishing beauty of an African woman.” On the other hand, while ‘Yolo’ is a gyration song that causes one to loosen up, ‘Joro Joro’ is inspired by fun-fare. “It is a song for celebration, especially during the festive time. It was produced at Christmas time when people around the world were celebrating. I was in my Christmas mood when I wrote that song.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...